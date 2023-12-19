Love Lies Bleeding Trailer: Kristen Stewart And Katy M. O’Brian Are Ripped And Seeking Revenge

If you saw Saint Maud, chances are it chewed you up and spat you out in the space of under 90 minutes – an instant psychological horror classic to leave you gasping for breath. And for her second feature, it seems like filmmaker Rose Glass isn’t slowing down. Her next movie is Love Lies Bleeding, an A24 revenge thriller – and the ultra-cool first trailer looks pretty astonishing. It looks to be a tale of romance, murder, and muscles galore, shot through with all the tension and incredible imagery that made Saint Maud so intoxicating – but this time in more of a pulse-pounding action mode. Check out the trailer here:

Phew. Anyone else feeling pumped up? The film centres on Kristen Stewart’s Lou, who becomes enamoured with Jackie – a bodybuilder played by Katy M. O’Brian. (You’ll most likely recognise her from playing Elia Kane, the low-lying Imperial from Season 3 of The Mandalorian; she was also seen as a Quantum Realm freedom fighter in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.) But things get tangled when Lou seeks revenge against her bad dad (Ed Harris), kicking off a trail of violence as feelings grow deeper. With that pulsing ‘80s soundtrack, Stewart and O’Brian looking deeply cool, and all the stylish filmmaking that made Rose Glass such an exciting new filmmaker, hopes are high that Love Lies Bleeding will be a 2024 standout.

Here’s the synopsis: “From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.” Check out the hard-as-nails poster here: