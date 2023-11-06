Lift Trailer: Kevin Hart Must Pull Off An Inflight Heist In The New Thriller

Ocean's 11,0000 feet? The heist, as it turns out, takes place at a slightly higher altitude in Kevin Hart's new film, but this certainly feels like the comedy actor's attempt to make another action thriller, albeit this time without Dwayne Johnson. And on a slightly less comedic bent than, say, the Ride Along movies. Check out the trailer for Lift.
The basic setup is this: a band of expert criminals led by Cyrus Whitaker (Hart) is recruited by Interpol agent Abby Gladwell (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to prevent a terrorist attack by doing what they do best — robbing the rich.
It’s a simple Lift, nothing complicated. Other than the fact that the heist will take place on a plane in mid-flight. Call it some unexpected turbulence…
With Vincent D'Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, with Jean Reno and Sam Worthington also in the cast, Lift touches down on Netflix on 12 January.