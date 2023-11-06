Lift Trailer: Kevin Hart Must Pull Off An Inflight Heist In The New Thriller

Ocean's 11,0000 feet? The heist, as it turns out, takes place at a slightly higher altitude in Kevin Hart's new film, but this certainly feels like the comedy actor's attempt to make another action thriller, albeit this time without Dwayne Johnson. And on a slightly less comedic bent than, say, the Ride Along movies. Check out the trailer for Lift.

The basic setup is this: a band of expert criminals led by Cyrus Whitaker (Hart) is recruited by Interpol agent Abby Gladwell (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to prevent a terrorist attack by doing what they do best — robbing the rich.

It’s a simple Lift, nothing complicated. Other than the fact that the heist will take place on a plane in mid-flight. Call it some unexpected turbulence…