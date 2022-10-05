Letitia Wright Seeks Asylum In The Aisha Trailer

She'll be back on our screens in Marvel blockbuster mode for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (and all over the latest trailer). But Letitia Wright works consistently, and another of her recent gigs, immigration drama Aisha, will debut in cinemas and Sky Cinema next month. The trailer is now online…

Written and directed by Frank Berry, the film follows the titular Aisha (Wright), a young Nigerian woman seeking asylum in Ireland, who is floundering in a maze of social services and bureaucracy.

Alone and unwilling to sacrifice her dignity to satisfy the demands of the authorities, she finds an ally in Conor (Josh O’Connor), an employee at her residence home, a local young man with a troubled past of his own. Together they struggle to maintain their tender friendship in the face of Aisha’s increasingly dire predicament and her rapidly diminishing options.

Aisha will have its European Premiere at the London Film Festival this week, before opening in cinemas and on Sky Cinema on 17 November.

