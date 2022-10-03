Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Introduces Namor – And The New Panther Suit

Here it is, everyone: the long-awaited second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And if that incredible first teaser was a powerful and emotional reintroduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Afrofuturist kingdom, with some tantalising plot teases and first glimpses at Ryan Coogler’s follow-up feature, this new trailer goes all-in: get ready for a proper introduction to Namor (complete with winged feet!), vehicular action, new heroes rising, and most importantly: a proper glimpse at that all-important new Panther suit. Watch it here:

It’s increasingly clear that Coogler is going really big with his Black Panther sequel – and the results are looking pretty extraordinary. There’s tons to get excited about here, but let’s not beat around the bush: the biggest moment is that final shot, which gives us a proper look at somebody fully suited up as the Black Panther. And going by the design of the suit, it seems to be a woman. Now, there’s no shot of anyone’s face under that mask, but given it comes right after a shot of Letitia Wright's Shuri in a burning throne room, she’s perhaps lead in the running to be taking on T’Challa’s mantle after the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. Still, there are plenty of other prime candidates for the suit, whether it’s Danai Gurira’s Okoye or Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia. Shuri’s also front-and-centre in the striking new poster:

Elsewhere, this trailer offers plenty of other exciting teases: most notably, it’s fairly Namor-heavy, giving us our best look yet at the sequel’s primary antagonist. Note that he does indeed have winged feet, and – yes – he can use them to fly. And his advances on Wakanda are provoking what Winston Duke’s M’Baku suggests could be an “eternal war”. Gulp. There are also fresh looks at Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams – and some flashes of her Ironheart armour, so expect some Stark-inspired tech to be part of the action here. Backed by stirring music (could another original soundtrack be incoming?), with flashes of huge setpieces both above and below the water, and so many of our favourite characters returning – Wakanda Forever is looking very, very promising.