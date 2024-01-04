Killers Of The Flower Moon Streaming Date Confirmed For Apple TV+

If you saw Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon on the big screen, chances are you’re itching to revisit it as soon as possible. And if you didn’t see it in cinemas, that’s likely because you were waiting to watch it at home, with the occasional toilet break amid that marathon 206-minute runtime, and the odd cup of tea to boot. Well, good news for people in both parties: its streaming date on Apple TV+ has been confirmed. After a lengthy theatrical window, the film will be free for subscribers to watch on 12 January – that’s just over a week away.

While Killers Of The Flower Moon was distributed in cinemas by Paramount, it was primarily an Apple TV+ production, so its arrival on that service was always expected – in the meantime, it’s been available to purchase on digital release for a few weeks now. The film tells the story of the Osage murders, a series of killings of Native American people for their oil-rich land by white Americans – with Robert De Niro as the scheming ‘King’ Hale, Leonardo DiCaprio as cowardly accomplice Ernest Burkhart, and Lily Gladstone as Osage woman (and Ernest’s wife) Mollie. The film earned over $156 million worldwide in its theatrical run, and is now expected to be a major part of the imminent awards season.