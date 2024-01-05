Ke Huy Quan Starring In Action Thriller With Love

The Quannissance continues apace. Following on from his Oscar-winning 2023 (which also included a much-praised role on Loki's second season), Ke Huy Quan is now looking to become an action star in the Keanu Reeves/Bob Odenkirk mould. Quan is on board to take the lead in With Love.

While the title doesn't necessarily scream "thrilling action" (and the plot of the new Universal film has yet to be released), it's produced by Bullet Train director David Leitch and producing partner Kelly McCormick via their 87North company. As in, the team behind films such as John Wick, Nobody and Violent Night.

Talking of the Christmas-themed punch-a-thon, the director for With Love, Jonathan Eusebio worked on Night as stunt co-ordinator and 2nd unit director. He's stepping up to the big job on this new movie, another successful graduate of having worked with Leitch and his team for years.