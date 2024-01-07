Julia Garner Joins Blumhouse’s Wolf Man

With the film finally out of development limbo (at least for now) and on track with Leigh Whannell attached, casting is in full swing for Universal and Blumhouse's hairy horror thriller Wolf Man. Christopher Abbott sealed a deal to star last month and now comes word that Julia Garner will join him.

Garner, who broke big in Netflix's Ozark (but got her start on Martha, Marcy, May, Marlene, which also featured Abbott) is on to play the mother of a family threatened by a lethal predator – Abbott will be her husband.

Little else is known about the story besides the very probably appearance of at least on werewolf, but Whannell (who was attached ages ago before dropping out and then returning) wrote the script with occasional collaborator Corbett Tuck.

This is one that has been in the works for years already — back in the days of the since-abandoned "Dark Universe," there was talk that Dwayne Johnson might nab the lead. But more recently it has been a project that promised a reunion for director Derek Cianfrance and actor Ryan Gosling before creative differences scuppered the film.