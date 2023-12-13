Christopher Abbott Replacing Ryan Gosling In Blumhouse’s Wolf Man

Like the somewhat tortured lycanthrope at its heart, Blumhouse's Wolf Man has gone through some changes as it makes its way to screens. Originally set up via filmmaker Derek Cianfrance reuniting with Ryan Gosling to tackle the horror, it then shifted to see The Invisible Man's Leigh Whannell taking over the director's job (after being originally attached before Cianfrance). Now Gosling has departed the lead role, with Christopher Abbott taking it on instead.

Whannell remains attached to the film, and has been working on the script alongside Corbett Tuck as well as Dumb Money duo Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, who wrote earlier drafts.

Plot details are locked in a dungeon for their own safety for now, though The Hollywood Reporter has heard it'll now focus on a man whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator.

Abbott will be back on our screens in Poor Things, which arrives in the UK on 12 January, and he also has a role in Kraven The Hunter, which will be with us on 30 August.