Bret Easton Ellis Casts Joseph Quinn In Horror Directorial Debut Relapse

It's certainly a good day for fans of Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn, or indeed, anyone who wants to see him in more films. On the heels of Marvel confirming him as part of the cast for The Fantastic Four comes word that he'll star in a new horror thriller called Relapse, which marks the directorial debut of rabble-rousing author Bret Easton Ellis.

Described as an elevated horror also scripted by Ellis, it'll feature Quinn playing a young man named Matt Cullen, whose privileged life is shattered when he's a witness to a horrendous death at a wild party.

After checking into rehab, he's seemingly able to get back on a more even keel and moves back in with his parents at their luxurious Los Angeles manse. But as his unstable personality starts to cause problems again – fuelled by spending too much time on social media – he begins to be haunted anew by a creature that has troubled him for years. Others are convinced he's imagining things, but therapy might not be enough to help Matt this time.

Ellis, best known for the literary likes of American Psycho and The Rules Of Attraction, has been creeping ever closer to making his own movies, as several of his books have been adapted and he's written a number of original scripts. Now, he's ready to write and direct.