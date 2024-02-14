Fantastic Four Cast Confirmed: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach And Joseph Quinn

How does Marvel Studios love thee? Let us count the ways: four, is the answer. As a special Valentine’s Day treat, the studio has at long last confirmed the casting of its Fantastic Four – after all the rumours, fan-castings, and more, the official line-up is in. As reported, Pedro Pascal will be Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic, with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman. Burning up the screen as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, is Stranger Things 4 star Joseph Quinn, and ready to be encased in layers of orange rock as The Thing, aka Ben Grimm, is The Bear favourite Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Cue the celebratory Taylor Swift.

Marvel confirmed the news along with a delightful piece of poster art, featuring illustrations of the four in those iconic blue outfits – and confirming the title of the film to be The Fantastic Four (note that definite article).

Most intriguing are the retro vibes at play in the teaser poster – could it be that the film will play into the ‘60s setting of the original comics? The design influences and typefaces certainly indicate that being a possibility. Will H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot make the final film? And is Sue Storm gonna share those V-day chocs? More news as we have it. Take a look at the background of the poster, and you’ll see a portrait of Ben Grimm in his human form, ready for the space expedition that turns the foursome into Marvel’s first family of superheroes. In the director’s chair for this one is Matt Shakman, who helmed all nine episodes of WandaVision.