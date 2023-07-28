Jon Hamm Means Business In The Morning Show Season 3 Trailer

by Jordan King |

News flash! Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are heading back on air for the third season of Apple TV+’s compulsive industry drama The Morning Show after a two year hiatus, and the streamer is quite literally going Hamm with this latest series. Jon Hamm, to be exact. Yes, the Mad Men star is set to make a splash as media mogul Paul Marks in the upcoming season, a new series regular in the upcoming run of episodes. You can catch a first glimpse of him in action in the trailer below

Following a dramatic finale to Season 2 as Jennifer Aniston’s COVID-stricken and close-to-canceled ‘Morning Show’ anchor Alex addressed the nation, things are looking precipitous for network UBA in the latest series. “You know, we were supposed to change things, weren’t we?” questions Witherspoon’s Bradley in this first teaser. “I wanted to make a difference.” Well, change does seem to be on the cards here, but perhaps not quite in the way Bradley or Alex would want. Enter Hamm’s Paul Marks, who announces his tech giant’s arrival by ominously stating “You need a miracle. I’m offering you a lifeline.” Judging by the dramatic talk in the rest of the minute-long teaser – Billy Crudup’s Cory angrily threatens to “burn it all down” and says it’s time to “smash and shatter”, while Alex contemplates “letting all the secrets out” – there may well end up being no network for Marks to give a lifeline to by the time all’s said and done.