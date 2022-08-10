Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show For Season 3

Good news for A) Jon Hamm and B) anyone who enjoys the work of the aforementioned Jon Hamm. On the heels of the Apple TV+ advert where Hamm bemoans that he's seemingly the only actor not working for the streaming service comes news that he will indeed now be appearing on it – as he's joining The Morning Show for Season 3.

Given the mixed response to Season 2, this could be a case of being careful what you wish for, but the idea of him Hamming it up with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and the rest of the gang.

Hamm will play Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on the titular show's network UBA, pulling Cory (Crudup), Alex (Aniston), and Bradley (Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit.