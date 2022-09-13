Joker: Folie À Deux Adds Jacob Lofland

Phillips is back directing, and co-wrote the script for the new movie with Scott Silver. Joaquin Phoenix will of course return as the troubled Arthur Fleck, wannabe comedian and mentally troubled crusader who ends up spreading chaos in Gotham City.

Zazie Beetz was more recently confirmed as in talks to return as Sophie Dumond from the first movie.

While the team isn't specifying who the likes of Gaga, Keener and Gleeson will be (though there is plenty of speculation that Gaga could be this Joker's Harley Quinn), The Hollywood Reporter's story mentions that Lofland will be a fellow inmate of Arkham Asylum who befriends Phoenix's Arthur Fleck. We also know that there will be a strong musical element to the movie.

Lofland has been seen on the big screen in the likes of Mud and some of the Maze Runner movies, while on TV, he's appeared on shows including The Son and Justified.