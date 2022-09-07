Catherine Keener Boards Joker: Folie À Deux

Todd Phillips has certainly been building a solid cast for Joker: Folie à Deux. The latest recruit is Catherine Keener.

Phillips is back directing, and co-wrote the script for the new movie with Scott Silver. Joaquin Phoenix has landed a hefty deal to return as the troubled Arthur Fleck, wannabe comedian and mentally troubled crusader who ends up spreading chaos in Gotham City.

We also know that Lady Gaga is co-starring, and though her character remains largely under wraps, speculation persists that she's playing a version of Harley Quinn. Zazie Beetz was more recently confirmed as in talks to return as Sophie Dumond from the first movie.

Keener's character is – as you might expect at this point — a mystery for now. But with the likes of Gaga and, more recently Brendan Gleeson aboard, it's shaping up to be an eclectic group.