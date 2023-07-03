Jodie Turner-Smith Joins Tron: Ares

It would appear that the grid is coming back to life at an ever faster rate. Following swiftly on the back of news that Evan Peters has joined the third Tron film, Tron: Ares comes word that Jodie Turner-Smith will also star.

With Jared Leto leading the cast (as Ares, a character considered for 2010's Tron: Legacy but ultimately cut before shooting), the film looks to still be gearing up to shoot starting in August, though it'll obviously have to see whether the actors' unions strike, adding to the impact of the writers' strike.

That said, Jesse Wigutow (with Variety reporting that Jack Thorne has also worked on the script) has apparently finished the script to such a degree that the latter industrial action may not affect it.