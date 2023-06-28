Tron: Ares Adds Evan Peters

by Empire |

Things have been relatively quiet on the Tron front since Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge's Joachim Rønning entered talks to direct what is currently known as Tron: Ares, with Jared Leto aboard to star. It appears Rønning's deal closed, as he's taken the job and is adding Evan Peters to the cast.

Peters, known for some of the X-Men movies and more recently as a stalwart member of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story TV ensemble (he also played Jeffrey Dahmer for the prolific creator), will play a character that Disney is keeping under wraps for now.