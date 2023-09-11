Jodie Comer Flees A Flood In The End We Start From Teaser Trailer

We've already been impressed with Jodie Comer in a variety of roles from Killing Eve to Help and Free Guy. Now she's taking the lead in new survival thriller The End We Start From, which has a teaser trailer online.

Directed by Mahalia Belo and written by Alice Birch, the film was snapped up by Signature Entertainment for the UK back in May.

Set amid an environmental crisis that sees London submerged by flood waters, the feminist survival story focuses on a young family torn apart in the chaos. Comer plays a mother who with her new-born child tries to find a way home, navigating the most challenging and apocalyptic start to motherhood.

The cast for this one includes Katherine Waterston, Joel Fry, Gina McKee, Nina Sosanya, Mark Strong and Benedict Cumberbatch (who is also an executive producer).