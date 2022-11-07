Jimmy Kimmel To Host The 95th Oscar Ceremony In March

Following last year's three-host ceremony with Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, the Oscars is returning to a more traditional look for 2023, with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning for a third stint as host.

Kimmel, of course, first hosted in 2017, when the Best Picture category was erroneously announced for La La Land before being corrected and handed to the Moonlight team as the La La Land producers were on stage giving their speech. Despite that, he agreed to return for 2018.

"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," Kimmel says in a statement. "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."

The Academy and producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are naturally not commenting on any potential prior choices, though rumours circulated that they may have asked Chris Rock, one half of last year's infamous Oscar ceremony incident.

Next year's event will be the 95th Oscars ceremony. Nominations will be announced on 24th January, with the event itself happening on 12th March.

