Jason Statham Starring In David Ayer’s Levon’s Trade, Written By Sylvester Stallone

Here's a film boasting two reunions for Jason Statham. He's already worked on The Beekeeper for director David Ayer. And he's attached to star in new action movie Levon's Trade, which Ayer will direct from a script by Statham's Expendables colleague Sylvester Stallone. And while the concept sounds like an awfully familiar one, the combination of talent is certainly intriguing.

Stallone, who scored an Oscar nomination for Rocky in 1977 and most recently scripted Rambo: Last Blood, adapted Levon’s Trade from the novel of the same name by comic author Chuck Dixon. The book is the first of 11 in the popular Levon Cade thriller series. Stallone’s production company had previously developed the idea as a TV series, and the source material means there is plenty of scope for other movies.

The film will chart how Levon Cade (Statham) left his black ops days behind to work in construction. He wants to live a simple life and be a good father to his daughter.

But when his boss’s teenage daughter Jenny vanishes, he’s called upon to re-employ the skills that made him a legendary figure in his previous gig. His hunt for the missing college student takes him deep into the heart of a sinister criminal conspiracy creating a chain reaction that will threaten his new way of life…