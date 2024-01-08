Jacob Elordi Replacing Andrew Garfield In The Guillermo Del Toro Frankenstein

Last year, it looked like Guillermo del Toro was narrowing down the cast he wanted to star in his long-developing take on Frankenstein, with Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth all in his sights. The knock-on effect of last year's strikes meant that he had to delay the start, and the resulting schedule shifts have seen Garfield drop out of the film. Worry not! GDT already has someone new to take the role of the creature: Saltburn and Priscilla star Jacob Elordi.

According to Deadline, Elordi is aboard the film, with fellow new recruits Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Christian Convery, who are all aboard the live-action film.

Quite what del Toro's vision is for Mary Shelley's classic story – which has been brought to screens and stages many times in the past, whether directly or homage – remains to be seen, but he developed this one alongside Cabinet Of Curiosities colleague J Miles Dale.

Isaac will play scientist Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical sort who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.