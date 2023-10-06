It’s A Wonderful Knife Trailer Puts A Slasher Twist On A Christmas Classic

It’s been there in front of you the whole time, and only now is it clear that it was possible: what if somebody crossed over It’s A Wonderful Life with a slasher movie? You know, take the film that questions what the world would be like if you never existed in it, and turned into a serial killer flick. You could even give it a genius title, like It’s A Wonderful Knife. It would be like someone pointing out that Freaky Friday could be slashified (a technical term) into a body-swap take on Friday The 13th. So, it’s all the more fitting that the upcoming holiday slasher horror-comedy (yes, it’s real) comes from Freaky writer Michael Kennedy, and it looks to bring a whole lot of effed-up festive fun to a Hollywood classic. Watch the trailer here:

As if ‘George Bailey vs. Ghostface’ wasn’t already a strong enough pitch, It’s A Wonderful Knife boasts Justin Long in goofy villain mode, as well as Yellowjackets’ Jane Widdop in the lead role of Winnie – whose lamentation that she wishes she’d never existed unleashes the Angel killer on the town of Angel Falls. Here’s the official synopsis: “A year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, Winnie Carruthers’ life is less than wonderful — but when she wishes she’d never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. Now the killer is back, and she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer and get back to her own reality.” The film is directed by Tyler MacIntyre, who helmed ‘The Gawkers’ segment of V/H/S/99, and 2017’s Tragedy Girls.