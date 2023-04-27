Freaky Writer’s Next Slasher Mash-Up Is It’s A Wonderful Knife

Though you think he might want to switch subjects after writing Freaky , Michael Kennedy is sticking with quirky slasher stories for It's A Wonderful Knife. With director Tyler MacIntyre wrapping the shoot recently, we have our first look at the movie, which stars Yellowjackets' Jane Widdop alongside Joel McHale , Jess McLeod, Aiden Howard, Hana Huggins, Katharine Isabelle , Cassandra Naud and Justin Long .

Here's the story: "A year after saving her town, the idyllic Angel Falls, from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, Winnie Carruthers’ life is less than wonderful. But when she wishes she’d never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. Now the killer is back, and she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer and get back to her own reality."