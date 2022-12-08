Infinity Pool Trailer: Possessor’s Brandon Cronenberg Puts Alexander Skarsgård Through A Vacation Nightmare

For director Brandon Cronenberg, body horror is the family business. And, like his father David, he's proved adept at tackling thorny moral issues along with the gloopy, skin-worrying stuff in the likes of Antiviral and Possessor. His latest, Infinity Pool, he's got Alexander Skarsgård in a combination of both. Check out the first trailer…

The story finds Skarsgård as James, a writer at work on his second book a few years after his first was a big success. In search of inspiration, he travels with wealthy wife Em (Cleopatra Coleman) to an isolated island resort, where they enjoy a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun.

But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (Mia Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can pay for a double of yourself to be built to die in your place. Guess which option they go for?