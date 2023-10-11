Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Is Getting A John Williams Score-Only Cut On Blu-Ray

A fresh John Williams score is always something to bask in. The legendary composer behind Hollywood’s most iconic film music is an astonishing 91 years old, and he’s still working – last year, he wrote a whole new theme for the title character in Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and followed that up this year by scoring the entirety of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. (As tall a task as James Mangold faced replacing Steven Spielberg, can you imagine anyone trying to step into Williams’ shoes on this one?) The musical master provided much of the film’s classic Indy charm – and when the Blu-ray arrives, you’ll be able to appreciate Williams’ work on this one even more.

It’s been confirmed that the home-entertainment release of Dial Of Destiny will come with an additional cut of the film – one that removes all the dialogue, and allows the John Williams score to shine through in its own right. Given that the original Raiders Of The Lost Ark is often held up as a film to watch with the sound turned down, or in black-and-white, to appreciate the masterful direction of Spielberg, it feels fitting to have a version of Indy’s fifth outing that highlights the latest incredible work from an all-time-great composer.