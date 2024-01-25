Immaculate Trailer: Sydney Sweeney Experiences Holy Terror In Convent Horror

Between prequel movie The First Omen and now this trailer for new Sydney Sweeney horror thriller Immaculate, it's clearly the year for evil (or potentially evil) pregnancies. Take a look…

Immaculate, directed by Michael Mohan from a script by Andrew Lobel, stars Sweeney as Cecilia, a deeply religious woman who moves into a convent in the Italian countryside but soon learns that her new home holds terrifying secrets.