The First Omen Trailer Teases The Origin Of The Antichrist

When it comes to cinematic tots, Damien might be the ultimate rotter. The kid is the literal Antichrist, for God’s sake – a Satanic spawn who brings evil upon anyone in his vicinity, and ultimately spelling doom for us all. He’s also a horror icon, with his little hat and scowly demeanour – and now, nearly 50 years after his arrival in Richard Donner’s The Omen, we’re about to find out exactly where he came from. Yes, the horror saga is getting the prequel treatment in a new film from the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios – it’s titled The First Omen, and is set to explore the events that led to Damien’s arrival on this mortal plane. Check out the first trailer here:

Whether The First Omen sounds to you like fertile ground for an origin story, or an unnecessary adjunct to a horror franchise of diminishing returns (it was last revived for 2006’s solid but unspectacular remake), let’s be clear: this is a strong trailer. Stylish, spooky, and spooling entirely in reverse, it has menacing imagery, striking cinematography, and Bill Nighy as an unsettling priest. Sold. And it seems to offer a new spin on the material, depicting the (largely male, it seems) clergy who seek to impose an unholy burden on Damian’s biological mother.