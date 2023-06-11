Hugh Grant To Star In Horror Movie Heretic

Hugh Grant's on something of a career upswing recently, partly kicked off by his appearance in Paddington 2 in 2017, his work with Guy Ritchie, his cameo in Glass Onion and, this year, his scene-stealing turn in Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. It appears he's now ready to plunge into a full-on horror movie, in talks to star in Heretic.

Before anyone starts cracking jokes about Mickey Blue Eyes having been fairly horrific, this is a new genre entry from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who co-wrote the original script for A Quiet Place and this year brought us sci-fi action with 65.

They cooked up a new concept that reportedly focuses on two young women of faith who are lured into a cat-and-mouse game in the home of an eccentric man. Grant, assuming a deal is locked down, will be that eccentric.

A24 – which has always backed sci-fi and horror genre work and saw big success with Everything Everywhere All At Once, is backing the new film.