Hugh Grant To Star In Horror Movie Heretic

Hugh Grant's on something of a career upswing recently, partly kicked off by his appearance in Paddington 2 in 2017, his work with Guy Ritchie, his cameo in Glass Onion and, this year, his scene-stealing turn in Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. It appears he's now ready to plunge into a full-on horror movie, in talks to star in Heretic.
Before anyone starts cracking jokes about Mickey Blue Eyes having been fairly horrific, this is a new genre entry from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who co-wrote the original script for A Quiet Place and this year brought us sci-fi action with 65.
They cooked up a new concept that reportedly focuses on two young women of faith who are lured into a cat-and-mouse game in the home of an eccentric man. Grant, assuming a deal is locked down, will be that eccentric.
A24 – which has always backed sci-fi and horror genre work and saw big success with Everything Everywhere All At Once, is backing the new film.
Grant, meanwhile, will be back on our screens as, of all things, an Oompa Loompa as he reunites with Paddington 2 director Paul King for prequel musical tale Wonka, due out on 15 December.