Hannah Waddingham Joins The Fall Guy

The cast of director David Leitch's The Fall Guy keeps growing in interesting, and ever-more charismatic ways. Most recently, Black Panther's Winston Duke jumped aboard the film and The Hollywood Reporter now brings word that Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham is also part of the ensemble.

Written by Drew Pearce, the movie takes the basic concept of 1980s action show The Fall Guy – in which Lee Majors played a stunt man who moonlights as a bounty hunter — and largely skips the side hustle part.

Ryan Gosling is playing a battered and past-his-prime stuntman who finds himself back on a movie with the star (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) he worked with long ago and who replaced him. The problem, however, is that the star is now missing…

Emily Blunt has the role of a prosthetic makeup artist who was once romantically linked with our stuntman, while Duke is his best friend. Everything Everywhere All At Once's Stephanie Hsu is Taylor-Johnson's likely harried assistant.

Waddingham will be the producer of the movie that Gosling is working on, who is none too happy that the schedule is being thrown by Taylor-Johnson's character's absence. So maybe Gosling will have to do a little bounty hunting after all…

The Fall Guy, now shooting in Australia, is currently scheduled to hit cinemas in 2024.

