Winston Duke Cast In The Fall Guy

Winston Duke
by Empire |
Posted

With the cameras already rolling on The Fall Guy, which stars Ryan Gosling, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Emily Blunt, director David Leitch is adding Black Panther's Winston Duke.

Loosely - very loosely, as it turns out – adapting the 1980s TV series that starred Lee Majors, the film, written by Drew Pearce, sees Gosling is on as a battered and past-his-prime stuntman who finds himself back on a movie with the star he worked with long ago and who replaced him. The problem, however, is that the star is now missing…

Taylor-Johnson will play the movie star that Gosling is doubling, while Blunt is a prosthetic makeup artist that has a romantic past with our stuntman.

More recently, Everything Everywhere All At Once's Stephanie Hsu joined the cast as Taylor-Johnson's assistant. Duke, meanwhile, will be Gosling's friend.

Leitch is shooting the movie now in Australia. Duke is returning to our screens as M'Baku once again for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, out on Friday.

