Halloween Ends New Trailer: Laurie Strode Is Ready To Sacrifice It All

Endings are tough. Finales to trilogies, even tougher. And what if one of your main characters is a silent, merciless killer with a bad reputation for showing up again even when people think he's finally been dispatched? That's the challenge for co-writer/director David Gordon Green as he wraps up his run on the Halloween franchise with Halloween Ends. Find the final trailer (assuming Michael Myers doesn't find some way to make another one) below…

Here's the story for this one… Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since.

Laurie, after allowing the spectre of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all…

Will Patton, James Jude Courtenay, Nick Castle and Kyle Richards are all in the cast for Green's latest, which features the director once again co-writing alongside Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier and Danny McBride.

We talked to Green about him still tinkering with the ending to Ends right here from our most recent issue.