Twisters Trailer: Glen Powell And Daisy Edgar-Jones Chase The Storm In Disaster Movie Sequel

You've got to feel a little sorry for Anthony Ramos, who had been presumably looking to ride his Hamilton time into a bigger film career, doing great work in In The Heights and paying his dues in Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. But here comes the first Twisters trailer, dropped during the Super Bowl, and it's (primarily) all about Glen Powell. See the windy new promo here:

Described as "a current-day chapter" that follows the 1996 disaster movie (no word on whether any of the original cast will cameo or otherwise show up), Twisters follows Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Cooper, who used to chase storms, but prefers to study their patterns from a screen in New York following a tragic twister encounter.

Yet – because watching her look at a computer wouldn't make for much of a movie — she's lured back to the open plains by pal Javi (Ramos), who has a groundbreaking new tracking system he wants to test.

Cue an encounter with a charming and reckless social media superstar storm chaser Tyler Owens (guess who), who eats danger for breakfast. Or, you know, something like that. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed (you can figure out what the movie's title implies), the competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives…