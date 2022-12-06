Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Gil Kenan To Direct The Sequel

Deadline reports that Kenan is switching places with Jason Reitman (who oversaw the first movie), and has once again worked on the script with him.

Details are relatively scarce, though we do know that it'll see the franchise return to its roots in New York City (as per one of the end credits scenes of Afterlife). And the main cast, which included Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Paul Rudd, are all attached to return.

"It’s an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga," says Kenan. "I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film."

“A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1 and together we made Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side," says Reitman. "It’s now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me."