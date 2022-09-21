Fantastic Four: Jeff Kaplan And Ian Springer Writing The Script For The New Movie

Following the confirmation of Matt Shakman in the director's chair for the movie at Disney's D23 Expo this month, there's fresh news breaking about Marvel's Fantastic Four movie — but those awaiting casting details shouldn't get too excited - it's behind-the-scenes word that Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer will be working on the script.

We say, "will", though Deadline reports that they've been working with Marvel for some time, hammering out the concept for the movie and how it will fit into the MCU's wider story going forward alongside studio boss Kevin Feige. With Shakman now officially locked in, he'll work with the writers to align their vision before continuing the casting process.

Kaplan and Springer are relative newcomers to bigger scale films – they have a couple of produced credits and some projects in development (including Disaster Wedding and K-Pop: Lost In America, the latter of which has Rebel Wilson attached to star). But this is certainly on another level for them.