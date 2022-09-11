Fantastic Four: Kevin Feige Confirms Matt Shakman As Director

You might recall that news site The Direct revealed back last month that WandaVision director Matt Shakman was in talks to handle shot-calling duties on one of the biggest upcoming Marvel projects — the introduction of the Fantastic Four to the MCU. Studio chief Kevin Feige told a packed crowd at the Disney D23 Expo that Shakman was officially the directorial choice.

Feige declined to reveal anything else about the film – we're told we'll likely have to wait for a future D23 for that - so none of the recent fan-casting has been confirmed or shot down, which means that speculation will continue.

While – spoiler alert for those who are still yet to see it - John Krasinski showed up as a multiverse variant of Four leader Reed Richards in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, he doesn't seem to be be playing the character in Marvel's big attempt to bring its First Family to the screen.