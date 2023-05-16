Extraction 2 Trailer: Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake Explodes Into Action

Blimey. If you haven’t yet seen the Extraction 2 trailer (and if you’re reading this, you probably haven’t yet), you’ll want to take a deep breath before you do. Because, in the sequel to Netflix’s nuts-and-bolts action thriller – which pitched Chris Hemsworth’s joyously-named mercenary Tyler Rake on a deadly mission packed with eye-popping setpieces – it seems that everyone involved is levelling up for round two. Hemsworth’s Rake is back from the brink of death; filmmaker (and former stuntman) Sam Hargrave is once again on board as director; Joe Russo is on script duties. And together, they’re putting the medal to the metal for an adrenaline-pumping follow-up that looks way more ambitious than the first film. Notably, that ambition includes a much-hyped 21-minute one-shot prison break sequence for which Hemsworth literally set his arm on fire. Get a glimpse of that and more here.

We weren’t kidding – that is an explosive new trailer, promising breathless go-for-broke blockbuster action in Extraction 2. Did you see Tyler Rake shoot a man and slam his face onto a treadmill that sends his body flying onto the floor below? Did you see him pull out a grenade pin with a lift door? How about that bit where he took out an entire train-load of goons without breaking a sweat? Because we saw it all, and we’re desperate to see more. Frankly, Hemsworth is very very good at this muscular beat-down malarkey, and Hargrave seems even more confident this time in what he’s able to pull off on screen. While the first film was admittedly light in the story department, fingers crossed this one can pull off a narrative as thrilling as those fight sequences – if so, we could be in for a new action favourite.