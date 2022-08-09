Ethan Coen Casts Margaret Qualley And Geraldine Viswanathan In His New Film

If you were hoping that, after The Tragedy Of Macbeth, that Joel and Ethan Coen might once more reunite for a shared movie… You'll have to wait a little longer. It's Ethan who is off on his own this time, and she has cast Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in the Working Title and Focus film.

Much of the movie is a mystery for now — there have been no announcements about title, plot or characters – but we do know that Coen wrote the script with his wife and regular creative partner Tricia Cooke.

Accord to Deadline, Coen has been meeting with potential actors for months, whittling down the lists via auditions and chemistry tests, and the Qualley/Viswanathan combo ended up his top choice.

Coen will start shooting the movie in the autumn and we firmly expect that it could end up in the festival circuit and, potentially, the awards conversation next year.