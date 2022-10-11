Enola Teams Up With Sherlock In The New Trailer For Enola Holmes 2

If it feels like it has only been a couple of weeks since the most recent trailer for Enola Holmes 2, that's because it has only been a couple of weeks since the most recent trailer, thanks to Netflix's big TUDUM event. Still, the most recent version features some fresh footage as Millie Bobby Brown's genius lead teams up (reluctantly) with big brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill). Take a look…

Enola's newest adventure begins after a young girl working in a match factory hires her to locate her missing sister. Before long, she finds herself drawn into a high-stakes chase across London, journeying from the city's seedy industrial underbelly to the glitzy galas of high society.”

With Harry Bradbeer back directing, and Jack Thorne once more adapting Nancy Springer's mystery book series, the new movie finds Enola setting up a detective agency of her own, and her case crosses paths with Sherlock. As Enola herself says, "the game has once more found its feet!" Yeah, we'd workshop that one a little more, EH.

Enola Holmes 2 Enola Holmes will be on Netflix on 4 November.

