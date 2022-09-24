Enola Holmes 2: First Trailer For Millie Bobby Brown’s Detective Sequel

Following the success of the first Enola Holmes a couple of years ago, it was elementary that Netflix would look to return Millie Bobby Brown as genius Sherlock sister Enola (with a side order of Henry Cavill as her legendary brother). Now, as part of the TUDUM event this weekend, the first full trailer is online.

Here's the official synopsis for this one: "Enola's newest adventure begins after a young girl working in a match factory hires her to locate her missing sister. Before long, Enola finds herself drawn into a high-stakes chase across London, journeying from the city's seedy industrial underbelly to the glitzy galas of high society.”

With Harry Bradbeer back directing, and Jack Thorne once more adapting Nancy Springer's mystery book series, the new movie finds Enola setting up a detective agency of her own, only to face the usual sexism and surprise that a "girl" would be in charge of such and endeavour. But when her case crosses paths with Sherlock's latest mystery, the game is once more afoot!