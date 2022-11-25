Empire VIP Event: In Conversation With James Cameron

Want to be in the room with one of cinema’s greatest ever directors? AND get to hear him answer your questions?

With the cinema release of Avatar: The Way Of Water just weeks away (Friday 16 December), we are hosting a very, very special in-person event with the legendary James Cameron, exclusively for Empire VIPs.

On the evening of Monday 5 December at a central London location, Empire’s Chris Hewitt will be joined by James Cameron for an extended Q&A event. The director will be spilling the beans on his highly-anticipated follow-up to the Oscar-winning Avatar, and looking back at his incredible career so far – from The Terminator, to Titanic, and everything in between. He will also be answering questions from VIP club members – so get your thinking caps on!

This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the man behind some of the biggest and best movies ever in person, and hear him do a deep dive into how he created the world of Pandora, the Avatar sequels, and more.

Can’t make it to London? VIPs will receive early access to the audio from the event via Empire’s Spoiler Special podcast channel – so you’ll still get to hear it before everyone else!

Already an Empire VIP? Mark your calendars, start thinking of your questions (you will receive an email containing a link to submit these!), and keep an eye on your inbox on 30 November for the official invite to arrive.

Not a VIP yet? Click the button below to join the Empire VIP Club by midnight on Sunday 27 November to be in with a chance of coming along:

FAQs

How do the tickets work?

You will be able to sign up for this event via See Tickets, after which you'll receive your ticket via email. This is what you'll need to present for scanning on the night.

What time does the event start and end?

Doors open at 6:30pm, and the event should finish just after 9pm.

Disabled access

If you have any access requirements, please email empirevip@bauermedia.co.uk and we will liaise with the venue regarding these for you.

Will there be a chance to ask for autographs?

No, there won't be any kind of red carpet at this event, or opportunity to ask for autographs.

Is there a dress code?

No specific dress code! Just whatever you feel comfortable in – whatever you'd usually wear for a cinema trip!

Will there be food and drink?

Yes, snacks and drinks will be provided on your way into the screen.

Photography

Please note that photographs and footage will be taken throughout the event. These will be used by the event organisers for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication.

Are seats allocated?