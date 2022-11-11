Empire Podcast #540: Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead

But that's not all — in the virtual podbooth this week, Chris is joined by Amon, James Dyer, and Helen O'Hara to talk about the Christmas movies they wish could have sequels (and things take a turn for the dark pretty quickly), discuss the week's movie news, review Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hellraiser, The Wonder, My Father's Dragon, Slumberland and Is That Black Enough For You?, while all trying desperately to name every movie Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg have made together. Who will be the lone survivor? Find out by listening. Enjoy!