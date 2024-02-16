Empire Podcast #604: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Tahar Rahim

This week's Empire Podcast brings you a double bill of wonderful actors, nattering away about their latest projects. How lovely. First up, Kingsley Ben-Adir talks to Amon Warmann about Bob Marley: One Love, the film that shines the spotlight on two pivotal years in the life of the legendary reggae singer, Bob Marley, and the madness of being part of Greta Gerwig's Barbie. (22-46.00 — 41:52.00) And Chris Hewitt has a lovely talk with Tahar Rahim, star of Madame Web, about finally saying yes to Hollywood, what he would do if he knew when he was going to die, and working with Ridley Scott on Napoleon. (1:08:18.00 — 1:23:07.00)

Then, in the podbooth, Chris is joined by Helen O'Hara and James Dyer to discuss billion dollar movies that should have been nominated for Best Picture, the week's movie news including the revelation of the Fantastic Four casting and the Super Bowl trailers, and review Bob Marley: One Love, The Taste Of Things, Madame Web, and Jennifer Lopez' This Is Me… Now. Also, we bang on about our March tour, which starts in just two weeks. Tickets are on sale now here. Enjoy!