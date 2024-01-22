Empire Podcast #600 (Live At Kings Place, London): Tom Hiddleston, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Ray Winstone

Another landmark live show for the Empire Podcast saw a capacity crowd cram themselves into Hall One at our spiritual home of Kings Place, London, to celebrate Episode 600. And we brought along some exceptional star guests as well, as Tom Hiddleston — Loki himself — popped in for an extended chat about the God Of Mischief, and other animals, with Chris Hewitt; Mia McKenna-Bruce, the star of How To Have Sex and newly-minted BAFTA Rising Star Award nominee, chatted to Beth Webb about Robert De Niro, McDonald's, and Fake James Cameron; and Ray Winstone sat down with Alex Godfrey to natter about his forthcoming one-two punch of The Gentlemen and Damsel, and some of his legendary films, from Sexy Beast to Nil By Mouth . That extended trio of interviews can be found at approx: 57:16.00 and ends roughly at 2:14:00.

Either side of that, you will find more live show chaos from the podteam, as Chris is joined on stage by Helen O'Hara, James Dyer, and Ben Travis to discuss the week's movie news, review The Holdovers, Mean Girls (not that one), The Kitchen, and The End We Start From, and they tackle as many audience questions as they can before the venue turns out the lights. Mind you, we would have kept going by the light of our Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire glow-in-the-dark cover. Anyway, it's an absolute belter of a show, and we hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we did making it. And thanks for all your support over the years. We couldn't do this without you. Enjoy.