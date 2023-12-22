Empire Podcast #596: Rosamund Pike, Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan

The last Empire Podcast before Christmas brings you a pair of lovely interviews as our gift to you: first, Mike Muncer sits down on Zoom with Rosamund Pike to talk about class warfare and the challenges of starring in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn, which is now streaming on Prime Video. Then, Chris Hewitt has a lovely audience with Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, stars of Maestro, Cooper's second film as director.

Either side of those, Chris is joined in the virtual podbooth by Helen O'Hara and James Dyer as they tackle a whole bunch of Christmas movie questions, discuss the week's movie news, review Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, Society Of The Snow, John Woo's Silent Night, and Finestkind. Oh, and Chris discusses his sexual awakening, which is as terrifying as it sounds. Enjoy, and Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all our amazing and loyal listeners!