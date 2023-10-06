Empire Podcast #585: David Gordon Green, Chloe Domont, Wes Anderson

Another hat-trick of directors on this week's beautifully-designed, utterly symmetrical Empire Podcast, folks. First, Ben Travis says what a marvellous day for a chat with David Gordon Green, director of The Exorcist: Believer. Then, Beth Webb (yes, actual Beth Webb, back on the podcast!) chats with Chloe Domont, the writer/director of the savage relationship drama, Fair Play. And then John Nugent travels to Venice to have a chat with the one and only Wes Anderson – who was wearing pyjamas monogrammed with his own initials – about his Roald Dahl short films, currently streaming on Netflix. John didn't have any pod equipment with him, which is why his audio is slightly spotty in this one.
Then, back in the virtual podbooth, Chris Hewitt hosts and is joined by Helen O'Hara, James Dyer, and Amon Warmann for a fun episode in which they review The Exorcist: Believer, Fair Play, The Great Escaper and Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, come to grips with an almost total absence of movie news, and answer a listener question (well, more of a challenge, really) that leaves Amon, Helen and James in particular shaken AND stirred. Enjoy.
RUNNING ORDER (all timings approx.)
Intro/Listeners Question
David Gordon Green: 23:24.00 - 42:48.00
Movie News
Chloe Domont: 54:21.00 - 1:12:51.00
Reviews
Wes Anderson: 1:36:29.00 - 1:56:09.00
