Empire Podcast #585: David Gordon Green, Chloe Domont, Wes Anderson

Another hat-trick of directors on this week's beautifully-designed, utterly symmetrical Empire Podcast, folks. First, Ben Travis says what a marvellous day for a chat with David Gordon Green, director of The Exorcist: Believer. Then, Beth Webb (yes, actual Beth Webb, back on the podcast!) chats with Chloe Domont, the writer/director of the savage relationship drama, Fair Play. And then John Nugent travels to Venice to have a chat with the one and only Wes Anderson – who was wearing pyjamas monogrammed with his own initials – about his Roald Dahl short films, currently streaming on Netflix. John didn't have any pod equipment with him, which is why his audio is slightly spotty in this one.