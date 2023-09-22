Empire Podcast #583: Mike Birbiglia, Brian Duffield

This week's episode of the Empire Podcast sees comedian, actor, writer, director and future King of England, Mike Birbiglia, drop by the podbooth to have an extended, but very funny, natter with Chris Hewitt about Birbiglia's one-man show, The Old Man And The Pool, which is on now at the Wyndham's Theatre in London. They talk about that, about Mike's attempts to crack Ireland, about his movie Don't Think Twice (from 2016), and more. Then Chris is joined on Zoom by Brian Duffield, the writer/director of the very good alien/home invasion thriller, No One Will Save You, which hits Disney+ this week.

And either side of those, Chris is joined in the studio by Helen O'Hara and James Dyer for an episode in which they further develop a plan to save cinema, try heroically to stretch the movie news section out to a decent length despite the absence of any movie news, and review Flora & Son, Dumb Money, Ballywalter, and Expend4bles, which we regret to inform you appears to be the film's official title.

Oh, and Chris has a few timestamps of interest for those asking. Bear in mind, these are approx., because of adverts and such, but Mike Birbiglia runs from 19:38 to 47:04 or thereabouts; Brian Duffield is 1:05:00 to 1:22:00, and there's a very special one for the guy who left us a glowing review on Apple's podcast store the other week, but nevertheless gave us two stars because we often forget to include timestamps. You, and he, can find that between 06:28 and 06:33. Enjoy!