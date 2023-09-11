Empire Podcast #581 (Live From The London Podcast Festival) — Celine Song, Daniel Pemberton

This week's Empire Podcast is a little late, folks, for which we apologise. But we have an exceptionally good excuse — we didn't actually record it until Saturday night, when Chris Hewitt, Helen O'Hara, James Dyer, and Ben Travis took to the stage of Kings Place's Hall One, in front of a crowd of around 350 loyal listeners, as part of this year's London Podcast Festival. And this is that show, in which our intrepid quartet bravely tackle an almost comical lack of movie news, review Celine Song'sPast Lives, Michael Chaves' The Nun II, and Nia Vardalos' My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, answer a bunch of audience questions, and — we cannot state this enough, for legal reasons — do not make plans to kidnap Ryan Reynolds.

They were also joined on the night by ace composer Daniel Pemberton, who told Chris and Helen all about how he used a goose on the score for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and there's a lovely pre-recorded chat between Celine Song, director of the sumptuous Past Lives, and Nick de Semlyen. FYI: Richard Armitage also popped in on the night to tell Chris all about his first novel, the thriller Geneva, but since that's not out until October 12 we're holding that interview back until around then. As ever with our live shows, it's pure chaos, but we had a whale of a time doing it, and hope you have likewise listening. Enjoy.

TIMESTAMPS (approx.) CELINE SONG: 21:56.00 - 42:18.00 DANIEL PEMBERTON: 1:03:55.00 - 1:22:40.00