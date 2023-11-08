Empire Podcast #577: Gal Gadot & Alia Bhatt, Justin Simien

This week's Empire Podcast sees Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt, stars of the new Netflix blockbuster Heart Of Stone, sit down for a lovely chat with Amon Warmann, in which they talk about the dangers of A.I., and Gadot's recent cameo in a major blockbuster. No, not that one. No, not that one either. Amon then hangs around for the episode's other interview, with Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien.

And then, in the virtual pod booth, Chris Hewitt hosts and is joined by Helen O'Hara and John Nugent for a fun discussion about sitcom stars breaking out onto the big screen, the week's movie news (including a tribute to the great William Friedkin, who passed away this week), and review Heart Of Stone, Haunted Mansion, Gran Turismo, You Hurt My Feelings, Red, White And Royal Blue, and more. Oh, and John takes delivery of a new sofa. Pivot! Pivooooooot! PIVOOOOOOOOTTTTTTTTTT! Enjoy.