Empire Podcast #576: Ben Wheatley

This week's episode of the Empire Podcast puts the 'Meg' in mega, as Ben Wheatley returns to the podcast to talk about his new film, Meg 2: The Trench. This interview, conducted by Chris Hewitt immediately after our Empire VIP Club screening of the film earlier in the week, is a ton of fin-related fun, with Wheatley talking about how he came to direct a film that is unlike anything else on his filmography, emerging from Spielberg's shadow, and working with The Stath. It all starts around the 55-minute mark.