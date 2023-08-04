Empire Podcast #576: Ben Wheatley

This week's episode of the Empire Podcast puts the 'Meg' in mega, as Ben Wheatley returns to the podcast to talk about his new film, Meg 2: The Trench. This interview, conducted by Chris Hewitt immediately after our Empire VIP Club screening of the film earlier in the week, is a ton of fin-related fun, with Wheatley talking about how he came to direct a film that is unlike anything else on his filmography, emerging from Spielberg's shadow, and working with The Stath. It all starts around the 55-minute mark.
Chris is then joined in the virtual podbooth by James Dyer and Ben Travis to discuss the best band in Star Wars, franchises that run the gamut from five-star to one-star entries, the week's movie news including the possibility of Wonder Woman 3 and Scream VII, and review Meg 2, Joy Ride, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Oh, and Ben (Travis, not Wheatley) finally loses his cool. Enjoy.
