Empire Podcast #575: Danny Philippou

Talk to me, Goose! This week sees the release of eagerly anticipated Australian horror movie, Talk To Me , and Sophie Butcher gets to talk to Talk To Me co-director (along with his brother, Michael), Danny Philippou.

Then Sophie is joined in the podbooth by Helen O'Hara and the returning Chris Hewitt, who slides back into the host chair after a brief absence and promptly drags everyone down to his level. The trio talk about their recent moviegoing experiences, including Chris' very own Barbenheimer attempt; answer a listener question about the things you shouldn't ask in interviews; talk about the week's movie news, including the ongoing impact of the industry strikes in Hollywood; and review Talk To Me, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (a full review will be in next week's episode), and The Beanie Bubble. Enjoy.