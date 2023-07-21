Empire Podcast #574: Laura McGann, Christopher Nolan

Did you know that Christopher Nolan has a new movie out this week? You would be forgiven for missing it, because we've seen absolutely no coverage of it anywhere. Ahem. Anyway, the film is Oppenheimer, the story of the tortured genius who shepherded the atomic bomb into existence, and on this week's episode Alex Godfrey talks to Nolan about that movie, avoiding the biopic label, David Bowie, and more. Our other guest is Irish documentarian Laura McGann, who talks to Chris Hewitt about her new movie, The Deepest Breath, which dives deep (literally) into the intoxicating but dangerous world of free diving.
And with Chris off again this week, Helen O'Hara hosts and is joined by Alex, Ben Travis and Sophie Butcher to discuss the films that made them cry unexpectedly, the week's movie news and, in an epic reviews section, cast their eyes over Oppenheimer, Barbie, The Deepest Breath, and They Cloned Tyrone. That's some serious Benergy right there. Enjoy.
Listen to the episode on the pod app of your choice — or via the PlanetRadio player above.